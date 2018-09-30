Gabriel Okara’s contribution to African literature is praiseworthy

The Snowflakes Sail Gently Down

The snowflakes sail gently

down from the misty eye of the sky

and fall lightly, lightly on the

winter-weary elms. And the branches,

winter-striped and nude, slowly

with the weight of the weightless snow

bow like grief-stricken mourners

as white funeral cloth is slowly

unrolled over deathless earth.

And dead sleep stealthily from the

heater rose and closed my eyes with

the touch of silk cotton of water falling.

Then I dreamed a dream

in my dead sleep. But I dreamed

not of earth dying and elms a vigil

keeping. I dreamed of birds, black

birds flying in my inside, nesting

and hatching on oil palms bearing suns

for fruits and with roots denting the

uprooter’s spades. And I dreamed the

uprooters tired and limp, leaning on my roots –

their abandoned roots –

and the oil palms gave them each a sun.

But on their palms

they balanced the blinding orbs

and frowned with schisms on their

brows – for the suns reached not

the brightness of gold!

Then I awoke. I awoke

to the silently falling snow

and bent-backed elms bowing and

swaying to the winter wind like

white-robed Moslems salaaming at evening

prayer, and the earth lying inscrutable

like the face of a god in a shrine.

Gabriel Okara

When anthologist Victor Ramraj edited Concert of Voices: An Anthology of World Writing in English published by Broadview Press in Canada he described its “intention” as “both to provide an alternative text to anthologies of traditional and established writings” and “to complement” the many other anthologies of world writing that were already well known. He exhibited such a wide range of national literatures and styles that this anthology gives “sociological or anthropological insights” into different peoples and cultures, demonstrating quite a “literature without borders”.

We have already shown the example of Edwin Thumboo and how/why he is seen as the pioneer – the creator of native Singaporean literature. The remarkable poem “Ulysses at the Merlion” that looks on the surface very much like an echo of Greek mythology, Homer and other modern and Victorian poets, is actually a deeper creation of native verse. This tension between the international – the wide world of literature – the English poetry, and the Singaporean is demonstrated in other literatures and writers represented in the anthology.

Outstanding among them is Nigerian poet, novelist and playwright Gabriel Okara. There is significant similarity between the work and the place of Okara and that of Thumboo. Okara did for African literature what Thumboo did for Singaporean. Okara is regarded as the unsung, unfabled father/founder of modern African literature in English. From translations of Ijaw traditional poetry into English in the 1940s, he progressed to publishing his own verse in English carrying the West African Ibo culture with it…..