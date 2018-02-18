Story and photos by Bebi Oosman
Bengal Village located on the Corentyne in Berbice used to be home to hundreds of Guyanese, however, migration to foreign lands has seen the numbers greatly diminished. Those who remain are fiercely loyal to their village.
The village, it was said, was named by Indian immigrants who were given land in that area after their indentureship ended. The immigrants, according to villagers, decided to name the village after the place in India from whence they came.
When The World Beyond Georgetown visited, almost all of the villagers were busy doing something or the other related to farming. According to some of the villagers, at present, farmers are servicing their machines patiently awaiting the end of the first rice crop to reap from their cultivated lands…..
