Belfield is a tiny village on the western side of Leguan with a small population of some 70 persons, predominantly Indian Guyanese. The cattle rearing/rice farming community is believed to have been in existence since the 19th century and had a larger population decades ago.

The village sits between Maryville and La Bagatelle.

My arrival by speedboat from Parika saw the captain stopping at the Maryville seawall to allow a passenger to offload a washing machine. Since most of the passengers also exited there, I followed suit. Scrambling up the boulders, I got to the top while the boat sped away with its sole passenger to the Leguan Stelling…..