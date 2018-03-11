The World Beyond Georgetown

Grant Bel Air and Grant Dublin, Pomeroon

By Comments
The tree trunks bridge to Walterine Benn’s yard Grant Bel Air, Pomeroon

Bel-Air and Dublin are grants in the Pomeroon River, approximately nine miles from Charity on the Essequibo Coast and home to some 25 persons. These two grants fall on the same side as Charity but can only be accessed by boat.

A friend of mine who lived on one of these grants in the Pomeroon River some years ago, opted to be my guide for the part of the day. From him I learnt that there are some things you never say or do as they are considered silly and you might just turn out to be the laughing-stock of the day. For example: you never call the grants villages or communities or neighbourhoods; you do not wear life jackets; when your hands get sticky from having coconut water and jelly, you do not ask where you can wash them when there is an entire Pomeroon River and black water drains everywhere; you do not ask if women and children can drive a boat because just about everyone  can. Some of the things you always do: wave at someone when passing by in a boat and always remember your courtesies. I did and said them all: the ones I was supposed to do and the ones I was not supposed to.

On the way to the grants, we passed children sitting on landings, women working between huge piles of coconuts, families washing clothes and children taking baths. One young man was far out on his landing to get a network signal while making a phone call. Boats traverse the river, back and forth…..

Comments  
More in The World Beyond Georgetown

Belfield

Belfield is a tiny village on the western side of Leguan with a small population of some 70 persons, predominantly Indian Guyanese.

By ,

Bengal

Story and photos by Bebi Oosman Bengal Village located on the Corentyne in Berbice used to be home to hundreds of Guyanese, however, migration to foreign lands has seen the numbers greatly diminished.

By ,

Jonestown

Voorzigtigheid was what it was once called, today it’s known as Jonestown, a sprawling village situated at Mahaica some 37.5 kilometres from the city tucked between Hand-en-Veldt and the vegetation leading to the Atlantic Ocean.

By ,

Richmond, Essequibo Coast

Story and photos Richmond Village on the Essequibo Coast is 40 minutes away from Anna Regina and approximately 37 kilometres from the Supenaam jetty.

By ,

Buck Hill

Buck Hill, in Wismar, Linden, is a haven for its more than 100 residents—including a large percentage of children.

By ,
Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×