Rotterdam Village is located on the East Bank of the Berbice River with a population of just about 70. The village has two kokers, a cemetery, one main access road with cane fields on one side of the backlands and the Berbice River on the other.

If one desires to travel to Rotterdam, one has to venture to the East Bank Berbice car park and wait at least 20 minutes for a hire car to fill before it heads to the area. Leaving is an entirely different ball game. Since fire cars seldom pass along the roadways, this reporter sat for over two hours in the only bus shed in the village, as the rain poured before one arrived.

A farming and cattle-rearing based village, Rotterdam is home to persons who seek a “quiet life,” residents said…..