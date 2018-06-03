The World Beyond Georgetown

Rotterdam

By
A boat offloading lumber at S and N Sawmill

Rotterdam Village is located on the East Bank of  the Berbice River with a population of just about 70. The village has two kokers, a cemetery, one main access road with cane fields on one side of the backlands and the Berbice River on the other.

If one desires to travel to Rotterdam, one has to venture to the East Bank Berbice car park and wait at least 20 minutes for a hire car to fill before it heads to the area. Leaving is an entirely different ball game. Since fire cars seldom pass along the roadways, this reporter sat for over two hours in the only bus shed in the village, as the rain poured before one arrived.

A farming and cattle-rearing based village, Rotterdam is home to persons who seek a “quiet life,” residents said…..

More in The World Beyond Georgetown

Experiment

By

Sans Souci, Canal Number One

By

Fyrish

By

West Watooka

Saint John

By

Bethany revisited

By

Soesdyke

By

Number 43 Joppa Village

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×