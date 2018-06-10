The Jib is a peculiar, tiny village situated approximately 28.6 miles from the speedboat jetty at Supenaam and is a haven for its 200-plus residents. The Jib sits on the edge of the borders of Paradise and Exmouth villages.

It was Sunday, a time of church services and children at play. In one yard, two children looked out and smiled shyly before returning to their game. Their cousin, Hassan Ally emerged from inside.

Ally was born in Lima Sands, but has lived in The Jib since he was a baby. His family was one of the few families living along the road until the late 1990s when the scheme was opened…..