Tucked away in the district of Mahaica some 20 miles from the city is the village of Unity, which is divided into three sub-villages: Unity, Lancaster and Mosquito Hall. This week’s edition of World beyond Georgetown features the community of Lancaster, which is home to almost 300 persons.

Though their community is sometimes referred to as Unity, Lancaster residents pride themselves on having shared their village with former president Bharrat Jagdeo, well-celebrated and famous cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul and the late Sir David Rose.

Though the village seemed alive with youth, possibly because school is out, it is still shaken by the tragic loss of two young cousins of neighbouring Mosquito Hall who drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean more than a week ago…..