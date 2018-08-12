Eighty-one kilometres from the city sits the village of Ross between Brahan and Yeoville on the West Coast Berbice. Ross holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up here.

Most of the residents are African Guyanese and although the village is said to have approximately 150 inhabitants, many of the houses along the road were locked up as the owners would have migrated. Animals along the road seemed to outnumber the people. Just a few children were seen climbing trees and playing in their yards.

Seventy-year-old Vibert Lewis was upstairs in his home watching wrestling on the television. He said he usually reads the World Beyond Georgetown was eager to talk about his village…..