Lonsdale Village located on the upper East Bank Berbice may be one of the most populated villages on that end, although it houses just about 100 persons.

According to residents, the village is known for its love and unity as well as its great hospitality. Residing just at the beginning of the village is Reshmi Massiah, also known as “Ronnie”, 79, the oldest resident in Lonsdale. She told the World Beyond Georgetown that she has never left the village because “I don’t have nowhere else to go, I like it here.”

According to Ronnie, in the past the village did not have proper water, electricity or roads. “Let me tell you wan story how good ayo get it now, long ago we use to use pond water and make kerosene lamp.”….