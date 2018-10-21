The Conservancy Dam is the last of all the communities in Canal Number One Polder and is situated approximately seven miles from the Bagotville junction on the West Bank Demerara. The village, said to span a two-mile radius, is believed to have been in existence for more than 30 years.

Although there is no village signboard, it is obvious that the dam is the last stop. Two huge pontoons block the dam preventing vehicles from driving along it. The residents use bicycles or walk. They also take their boats along the conservancy – all two miles of the dam on which they reside is the government’s reserve.

The dam is a border of the conservancy and is hemmed by Good Land (Okoo) and Good Hope villages on the other side. Thousands of palm trees in the background over the glistening black water make for a picturesque view especially at sunrise and sunset, villagers agreed. ….