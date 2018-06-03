Chess with Errol

Chess federation honours national championship winners

By
The Johnson sisters, Nellisha (left) and Waveney (right) flank their chess coach Rai Sharma at the presentation of prizes reception hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation at the National Racquet Centre recently. Nellisha and Waveney, students of Christ Church Secondary School, placed third and fourth respectively in the women’s national championship. 

Two Fridays ago, on May 25, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) held a prize-giving cocktail reception at the National Racquet Centre to honour the winners of the national men, women and junior championships in addition to the attractive Clash of Champions chess tournament.

Errol Tiwari was bestowed with a trophy for his lengthy contribution to the game.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones officiated at the ceremony in the absence of the GCF President James Bond, who was on professional travel duty. Jones was assisted by GCF Vice-President Irshad Mohammed…..

