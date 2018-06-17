Chess with Errol

GCF taking chess to the people

By
National chess player Yolander Persaud (right) smiles as she receives her tournament trophy from Director of Sport Christopher Jones at the Racquet Centre on Friday, May 25. Persaud, who is also an attorney, won the Women’s Champion of Champions Tournament, which was hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation recently. She has been nominated to represent Guyana at the 2018 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia, in September.

Forbes Burnham (a former president of Guyana) used to say local chess was not meant for the upper echelons of society, although it was originally proclaimed as the game of kings. He preferred all to be involved in playing the cerebral game, or alternatively, as many as possible and as far as it was possible to do so. Naturally, Burnham, who was also president of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) at the time, perceived the accumulated benefits of chess for an entire society. Burnham realized early that chess complemented academic direction especially in the field of mathematics and created analytical thinkers. In 1972, he gave form to his belief by establishing the Guyana Chess Association later to become the GCF. Chess became a thriving pastime during the 1970s and 1980s.

Ever since attorney James Bond assumed the presidency of the GCF, he has been fulfilling the ideas of Burnham of carrying chess to the people with limited available resources. That the GCF and the National Sports Commission initiated a journey to Mazuruni-Cuyuni (Region 7) recently was not accidental. Bond had dispatched national coach Wendell Meusa to Bartica to teach students of various schools within Bartica and surrounding areas the ancient game of chess…..

More in Chess with Errol

Strong local chess players tipped for Jamaican Open

By

Chess federation honours national championship winners

By

Olympiad teams named

By

Olympiad team has practically picked itself

By

Meusa and Persaud likely to represent Guyana at Olympiad

By

FIDE releases 2018 ratings

By

Varona-Thomas was shoo-in for women’s champion

By

The Guyana Chess Federation needs all the goodwill it can get

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web