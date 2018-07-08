FIDE to elect new president

National chess players Anthony Drayton and Loris Nathoo each won games against higher-ranked FIDE chess players at the strong Jamaican Open Tournament in Kingston, Jamaica, recently.
Drayton defeated Fide Master Elliot Warren (2241), Jamaica’s highest ranked active chess player, while Nathoo overcame Lorne Malaku (2153). Both Guyanese players are Elo rated less than 2000.
The tournament attracted competitors from Suriname, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and other English-speaking territories…..
