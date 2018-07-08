Chess with Errol

FIDE to elect new president

By
The three candidates for the presidency of the world chess organization, known by its French acronym, FIDE, clockwise from left: Georgios Makropoulos (Greece), Arkady Dvorkovich (Russia) and Nigel Short (England). Current FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov has withdrawn from the election which takes place this September at the FIDE Congress in Batumi, Georgia. FIDE’s national federations number well over 150, second only to FIFA. (Photo: Chessbase)

National chess players Anthony Drayton and Loris Nathoo each won games against higher-ranked FIDE chess players at the strong Jamaican Open Tournament in Kingston, Jamaica, recently.

Drayton defeated Fide Master Elliot Warren (2241), Jamaica’s highest ranked active chess player, while Nathoo overcame Lorne Malaku (2153). Both Guyanese players are Elo rated less than 2000.

The tournament attracted competitors from Suriname, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and other English-speaking territories…..

