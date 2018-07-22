Chess with Errol

GCF’s first Olympiad fundraiser set for next Saturday

By
The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) will host a dinner at the Promenade Gardens, Middle St, on Saturday, July 28, from 7 pm, the first of a series of fundraisers to facilitate a team travelling to the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia, in September.

Tickets for the dinner cost US$50 each or its equivalent and can be obtained from GCF President James Bond, and members Loris Nathoo, Yolander Persaud and Irshad Mohammed. A 10-member playing team in addition to a sprinkling of senior officials will participate in matters relating to chess in Batumi.

The Olympiad is a mammoth team tournament at which 170 countries participated in 2016. Participation is usually high for the Olympiads because there are credible opportunities to achieve FIDE titles of significance. The Olympiad requires each participating nation to field ten members for both the men and women’s playing teams. ….

