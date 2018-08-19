Chess with Errol

Nakamura wins St Louis chess tour

By
American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura emerged triumphant at the elite Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz leg of the Grand Chess Tour, which has become one of the world’s foremost chess events. Nakamura took home US$37,000 for his week’s involvement in the activity.

Numbering ten players, the field was a lofty one. World champion Magnus Carlsen did not play, but his challenger for the world championship title shot in November, Fabiano Caruana, did make an appearance.

Cuba had a wildcard entry in Leinier Dominguez, a 2700 entrant, and his nation’s strongest player. With his recent victory, Nakamura stands at the top of the Grand Chess Tour with 33 points…..

