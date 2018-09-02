Chess with Errol

Moldovan Grandmaster visits Guyana

By
Chess Grandmaster Viktor Bologan from Moldova is flanked by President of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) James Bond on the right and Director of Sport Christopher Jones. At extreme right is Vice-President of the GCF Frankie Farley. Bologan paid a visit to Guyana last week following discussions with Bond in relation to the upliftment of chess in Guyana. 

Moldovan Chess Grandmaster Viktor Bologan paid a brief courtesy visit to Guyana last week to examine ways of enhancing the development of the game. Bologan is the author of some instructive chess books and has produced DVD’s also. He reached a peak Elo-rating of 2734 and is highest-rated grandmaster to visit this nation.

Whilst in Guyana, the grandmaster engaged a number of players in candid simultaneous exhibition games, including those who are proceeding to the Chess Olympiad this month.

During the Olympiad tournament, Guyana will cast its vote to elect a new president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE). Each country has a single vote. The position is an important one since FIDE has about 160-member countries. The previous president of FIDE Kirsan Ilyumzhinov of Russia has resigned, and England, Russia and Greece have identified contenders for the post. ….

