World juniors playing superb chess

The World Junior Chess Championships end today in Gebze, Turkey, and Iran is set to make its presence felt in an unforgettable manner.

If Iran’s principal contender at the Juniors, the promising Parham Maghsoodloo, does not lose more than one game at the competition, he will surely take the gold. At the conclusion of the eighth round, Maghsoodloo, a grandmaster at 2649, had scored 7½ from 8 points, drawing only one game in the process.

Looking closely at the World Juniors is important owing to the fact World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and his 2018 challenger Fabiano Caruana are both in their 20s…..