Chess with Errol

Guyana off to shaky start at Olympiad

By
The Guyana team at the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia: Taffin Khan is standing; seated at left is Loris Nathoo, on his left are Nellisha Johnson, Clement Corlette and Anthony Drayton. (Photo: Amruta Mokal)

Guyana was the first team to be interviewed at the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia, for the popular online magazine, Chess Base. During the Olympiad, at a conservative estimate, millions are in tune with the accredited magazine.

The euphoric feeling following the interview, however, did not translate into initial successes for the Guyana chess teams. The men’s team is classified at Number 150 among the 185 teams from 183 countries, while the women’s team is at 129. 

Guyana faced Albania (No 60) in the first round and lost all of their games. The women opposed Venezuela (No 55) and lost by a similar margin. The practical individual Elo-rating determines the manner in which a team is numbered. ….

Around the Web

More in Chess with Errol

Guyana’s finest in Georgia for Chess Olympiad

By

World juniors playing superb chess

By

Chess themes and subthemes in classic Bergman directed film

By

Comments

Trending