Drayton awarded FIDE Master title

The creation of the top title of chess Grand Master for Guyana is not a doomed struggle. Once we follow the path that has been traversed by serious aficionados, we shall be successful. There are about 600 million chess players worldwide, according to published statistics, and only 1,600 or thereabouts, are grand masters. At a glance, readers will realise how challenging the creation of a grand master can be.

Grand masters are emerging younger and younger and the age seems to be between 13 and 20 years old. It is not within the national character in Guyana to play chess, but a few of us who learned the game and are fascinated by it want to go further. We want to become chess masters; we want titles, and we desire the most accomplished title of them all — grand master.

Unsurprisingly, Guyana moved one step closer to the achievement of the grand master title when Anthony Drayton was awarded the FIDE Master (FM) title at the Batumi Chess Olympiad recently. FM is two steps blow grand master as one must first become an international master. Once we continue to participate in international tournaments, we will achieve the elusive grand master status…..