What kind of bread do you eat?

We Guyanese love our bread. For many people, bread of some sort is a breakfast staple, while some even have it for dinner.

During a recent trip to a leading local bakery, I told the cashier that I would like to purchase two loaves of bread. Her response was “White or whole wheat”?

Being very health conscious my response was whole wheat bread.

But is whole wheat bread that much better than white bread? Let us take a look. The results may surprise you…..