Guyana Carnival 2018 is right around the corner and gyms and fitness centres countrywide are filled with individuals (including myself) looking to get a tighter physique or primed for the many pool parties, j’ouvert celebrations and the street parade.

However, the journey from flab or fat to flat belly is not an easy one but if you exercise and eat healthy foods then the task becomes a little easier. So here is a list of some flat belly foods that can help to get you bikini or shorts ready.

Eggs

Eggs are the perfect source of protein and contain an amazing balance of essential amino acids, which are the primary building blocks of our bodies. According to Pennington Biomedical Research Center study, eating eggs in the morning keeps you feeling full all day. So, do incorporate one egg daily (boiled or steamed) unless you have high blood cholesterol…..