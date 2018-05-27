Three things you need to know about losing fat

If you’ve tried every diet, workout routine, and fat-fighting fad and still have stubborn jiggle that just doesn’t seem to budge, you’re not alone. This is the experience of countless people who have become beyond frustrated and a little defeated.

But, fighting the fat isn’t as hard as it may seem, all it takes is the correct information about diet and fitness as both are necessary to beat the fat and find the firm for good.

1) Spot reducing does not work

First things first: you can’t spot reduce fat. In order to lose fat, you need to be in a caloric deficit, period. And that means counting your calories. Yes, really: and don’t use apps. While virtual logging tools and apps can seem helpful, they’re also unreliable, thanks to user uploaded data that often contains incorrect information…..