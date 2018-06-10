Fat loss on a budget

The market is saturated with so called fat-loss products claiming to take weight off fast. Unfortunately, many of these products are either inferior, unhealthy or too expensive. There are ways to utilise your budget to improve your diet without breaking the bank. Here are some tips to keep both your diet and wallet healthy.

There’s no substitute for real foods

It is imperative to become aware of what foods you should be purchasing. Taking the time to educate yourself is a must. A helpful rule of thumb is to seek out foods in their most natural state. Real foods generally do not need a nutritional label. Base your intake around fruit and vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, healthy fats and some dairy.

Stock up

Whenever possible, buy in bulk. The overall cost is often cheaper when you buy in large quantities. Always examine the price per weight between similar products and opt for the one that is the better value. However, it is important not to substitute price for quality. This way you are correctly prioritising better nutritional value while keeping cost in mind…..