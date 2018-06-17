Cold and flu prevention

The May/June rains are here and with them come the common cold, the flu and flu-like symptoms.

With the arrival of cold and flu season, you may be tempted to turn to so-called immune-boosting supplements like Emergen-C to save you from a sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and the other energy-sapping side effects of the mid-year bug.

Unfortunately, most immune-boosting supplements are nothing but a waste of money: little clinical efficacy has been shown for Vitamin C in the prevention of the common cold, save for in extremely active individuals, for whom Vitamin C may offer more protection…..