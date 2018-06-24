Cholesterol and heart disease: Are eggs the bad guys?

Today we’re going to talk about a staple in the kitchen: eggs.

Now we all know that eating a lot of protein is a must to grow muscle and eating eggs is an easy way to feed your gains. But is there such a thing as eating too many eggs?

This is actually a question I get asked quite a lot. Eggs are loaded with cholesterol and when most people hear that, they immediately think of heart disease and diabetes. So how many eggs can you eat safely in a day?….