Lose those extra pounds

‘Summer’ or the July/August holidays as we know it is here. It’s that time of year where there are more pool, creek and beach parties. It’s time to lose any extra pounds gained during your workout hibernation and get toned or ‘shredded’ for the season.

Of course, you’ve probably left it too late and now you need to drop fat fast, so use these tips to get in shape in weeks rather than months.

Lower carb intake while consuming more protein

Protein and carbs have the same caloric value (four calories per gramme) but behave very differently in your body. Protein is rarely used for energy and plays an important role in elevating your metabolism. In contrast, carbs that are not used for energy are readily converted to fat and have a much smaller effect on your metabolic rate. Also, eating carbs causes a more significant rise in insulin levels than protein and insulin inhibits fat burning.

Simply lowering your carb intake and raising your protein intake by the same amount is often enough to produce significant fat loss…..