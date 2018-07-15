Workout fuel

This week we will take a look at some foods which will fuel your workouts and along with the exercises, aid in your toning efforts for that ‘summer’ body.

In my opinion, the best fat loss foods are not just healthy, but must pass the following checklist:

(1) Not calorie dense (I have one exception)

(2) Help fill you up

(3) Create only a small release of insulin

(4) Easy to prepare.

Let’s get started.

1. Beans

All types of beans should be on the menu regularly. Beans provide a range of nutritional highlights including plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A bean-heavy, fibre-rich diet is as effective as a lower-carbohydrate approach for weight loss, but far superior when it comes to improving cholesterol levels.

2. Salmon

Why? Omega-3 fatty acids, of course. People who swallowed an omega-3 supplement daily and performed cardio for little more than two hours a week, reduced their body-fat percentage while simultaneously lowering their heart-hampering blood triglycerides and raising HDL (good) cholesterol numbers.

3. Egg whites

This is a favourite of many natural body builders and fitness models because it’s 100% pure protein, containing 4 grammes of protein, 0 grams of carbs and fat, and only 16 total calories. Want 10 egg whites for breakfast? Sure, why not, it’s only 160 calories and will fill you up. An egg white omelet with some veggies and low-fat cheese makes for a great breakfast, while a few egg whites from hardboiled eggs can make for a great snack any time.

4. Green tea

Green tea is an ancient beverage with modern tummy-melting powers. In a recent study out of the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, participants who were provided with a caffeine-free green tea extract experienced a 25 percent higher rate of fat oxidation during exercise than those who received a placebo.

5. Cauliflower, broccoli, kale, brussels sprouts

These types of vegetables are nutrient dense and often high in fibre, meaning they can fill you up on fewer calories and won’t negatively impact blood sugar levels. Higher-glycemic vegetables like potatoes, corn, and peas don’t appear to have the same satiating powers.

6. Greek yogurt

People starting a fat-loss phase rid their fridge of dairy. No more! A Journal of Nutrition study determined that overweight people who exercised daily and followed a high-dairy, high-protein diet (while also keeping their calorie intake in check) lost more body fat and gained more lean body mass than people who took in the same number of calories but adhered to less protein and less dairy.

7. Bananas

When bananas are blended into protein shakes, they instantly make the drink deliciously thick and creamy, which also adds more volume to your meal and more carbs to replenish you after a tough workout.

8. Apples

Apples are another favourite, because they are easy to carry around and eat on the go. But they are also very nutritious and high in fibre, so they help fill you up. An apple contains 24 grammes of carbs, 3 of them being from fibre, and around 80 calories in a medium sized apple. I personally like the taste of red apples the most, but the various types of apples don’t make much of a difference in terms of calorie content.

9. Oatmeal

I love oatmeal because it’s filling but doesn’t provide many calories. Traditional Quaker Oats have almost no sugar but provide natural carbohydrates that will help fuel your workouts, without spiking your insulin levels.

10. Pepper sauce

Turn up the heat of your meals, and you can also expect to melt away more fat. Capsaicin, the compound that gives the chili peppers in hot sauces their fiery kick, is believed to be among body fat’s worst enemies by cranking up metabolism and enhancing fat burning. Capsaicin can also bolster satiety, resulting in improved calorie control.