Discipline and accountability -Chandini Khan’s fitness success story

This week, I am deviating from the health and fitness tips to put the spotlight on the fitness success story of Chandini Khan who went from chubby to fit and fabulous.

Last March, Chandini was sweating about how she would look on vacation in a two-piece bathing suit. Fast forward to last Sunday when she was crowned Guyana’s Ms Bikini Champion.

Unbelievable? Believe it!

According to the Fitness Paradise athlete if she can transform her life and body, so can you…..