Fitness and Health

Discipline and accountability -Chandini Khan’s fitness success story

By

This week, I am deviating from the health and fitness tips to put the spotlight on the fitness success story of Chandini Khan who went from chubby to fit and fabulous.

Last March, Chandini was sweating about how she would look on vacation in a two-piece bathing suit. Fast forward to last Sunday when she was crowned Guyana’s Ms Bikini Champion.

Unbelievable? Believe it!

According to the Fitness Paradise athlete if she can transform her life and body, so can you…..

More in Fitness and Health

Workout fuel

By

Lose those extra pounds

By

Foods that boost mood and fat loss

By

Cholesterol and heart disease: Are eggs the bad guys?

By

Cold and flu prevention

By

Fat loss on a budget

By

Maximize fat burning 24/7

By

Three things you need to know about losing fat

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web