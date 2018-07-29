Hydration is important

Exercising is important in life for health of mind and body, but there are also other things that are just as equally if not even more important. For example, the most essential nutrient for our body is water. It makes up over 50 percent of the body’s cells. We use water through every movement that we make.

Water is essential for all bodily functions, so we can see why staying hydrated day round is such an important health factor. Many people spend most of their day dehydrated and don’t even know it.

Do you ever have headaches randomly? Ever find that you’re tired even though you’ve had enough sleep the night before? Did you know that if you’re dehydrated then your body struggles to regulate its temperature? As a result, heat stroke as well as other health issues can occur. Having said this, it makes sense that drinking water pre, intra and post workout is very important…..