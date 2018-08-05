In this ‘summer’ heat, can you sweat fat off?

Depending on how hard you trained, you could have lost anywhere from half to a couple of pounds during your workout.

That’s pretty impressive! But, before you go to the bar and celebrate, just stop and think for a moment about what you actually lost.

Your body is made up of lots of different substances and it’s important to differentiate among them. When you hop on the scale, your weight represents the sum total of all the things that make up your body. These include:….