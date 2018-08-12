This week, in keeping with the weight loss theme I have been addressing, I will discuss flexible dieting and protein shakes.

Flexible dieting

One of the worst things about an extremely restricted diet is the inevitable binge or cheat day. Constantly being strict and saying no to things just isn’t sustainable for most people, I know that for a fact when it comes to me. With flexible dieting there’s no need to binge. If you crave a certain food, then you can easily work it into your macros.

You can enjoy social occasions without feeling guilty and miserable after demolishing a burger when you’re out with your friends. If you know you have a social outing coming, you can plan your day around it, so it can still be within your daily macro requirements. Your outing would be a happy day since you would be able to eat ANYTHING…..