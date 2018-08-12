Fitness and Health

Flexible dieting and protein shakes

By

This week, in keeping with the weight loss theme I have been addressing, I will discuss flexible dieting and protein shakes.

Flexible dieting

One of the worst things about an extremely restricted diet is the inevitable binge or cheat day. Constantly being strict and saying no to things just isn’t sustainable for most people, I know that for a fact when it comes to me. With flexible dieting there’s no need to binge. If you crave a certain food, then you can easily work it into your macros.

You can enjoy social occasions without feeling guilty and miserable after demolishing a burger when you’re out with your friends. If you know you have a social outing coming, you can plan your day around it, so it can still be within your daily macro requirements. Your outing would be a happy day since you would be able to eat ANYTHING…..

More in Fitness and Health

The Guyana Chess Federation’s dinner

By

In this ‘summer’ heat, can you sweat fat off?

By

Hydration is important

By

Discipline and accountability -Chandini Khan’s fitness success story

By

Workout fuel

By

Lose those extra pounds

By

Foods that boost mood and fat loss

By

Cholesterol and heart disease: Are eggs the bad guys?

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web