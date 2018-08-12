Fitness and Health

The Guyana Chess Federation’s dinner

By
Thandi Bryan of SOL (left), smiles broadly as she receives a plaque of recognition from the GCF’s Yolander Persaud. President of the GCF James Bond looks on.

The executive committee of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), led by its President James Bond, created an exquisite show for its fundraising dinner three Saturday evenings ago at the Promenade Gardens. Bond organized a select group of non-chess players to produce the kind of ambience suitable for an evening of charm and relaxation. To those persons who do not play chess, but who were involved with the preparations for the dinner, the column wishes to express its thanks. Selected guests were bestowed with plaques and certificates of recognition to demonstrate the GCF’s appreciation of their continued support for developing the game of chess. 

The column gives prominence this week to the photos of the dinner. (All photos by Jason October) 

