Alcohol and fitness

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) dubbed the biggest party in sport is taking the Caribbean and the 592 by storm and some of the biggest alcoholic beverage companies in the region have partnered with the Amazon Warriors and other franchises.

Scores of fans (myself among them) have witnessed the euphoria at the National Stadium with an alcoholic beverage in hand. The occasional social ‘drink’ is ok but it’s easy to drink a little too much a little too often.

So, how much is enough and how much is too much and would inhibit your fitness goals?….