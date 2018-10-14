Planks: You are more than likely doing them wrong

As a personal trainer, I spend quite a lot of my time in gyms. Needless to say, I have seen my fair share of exercises being done wrong by regular gym goers and even by trainers.

The plank is one on a long list of exercises that I have seen performed incorrectly too many times.

Planks are a popular core exercise as they train your midsection muscles to work as they do so often in nature – as a static stabilizer. In many exercises and movements, your core muscles work together to prevent excess movement of the spine. For example, when you squat and deadlift or when you push or pull against something heavy…..