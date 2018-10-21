Is cardio the fat-burning champ or is strength training the way to go? 

If you want to lose fat, your first consideration should be your nutrition. It doesn’t matter how hard you train, if you are eating too many calories you will never create the calorie deficit necessary for fat loss. If your fat loss has stalled, make sure your caloric needs are aligned to your goal. Otherwise, and irrespective of what type of training you do, you’ll never make much meaningful progress.

Now, with that out of the way, what about the best type of exercise for fat loss. Is cardio the fat-burning champion, or is strength training the way to go?

Cardio

Cardio burns calories, and most of those calories come from fat. It’s also good for your heart, lungs, and circulatory system, and therefore your health too. In short, everyone should do at least some cardio every week (even if you hate it). ….