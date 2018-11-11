Why you’re not losing 

Sometimes that scale just will not budge, despite what you would rightfully consider a herculean effort.

In those moments of doubt, when you’ve hit the gym regularly, dieted religiously, avoided temptations, and otherwise applied the perseverance, all to no avail, sometimes an outside perspective is key.

Here are the four most common and damaging mistakes people make and how you can fix them immediately, so you can fast track your fat-loss efforts…..