The Robin Hood principle abandoned

It would cost US$700 million a year to immunise 250 million children in poor countries against polio, measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus and tuberculosis. This is equal to a few weeks’ beer money for one or two countries in the rich world, but it is a few weeks’ beer money that simply will not be spared.

With this in mind, let us consider the attitude taken in the world today to what might conveniently be called the Robin Hood principle.

Not so long ago, the activity of a Robin Hood – taking from the rich to give to the poor – may have been considered glamorous but it was certainly not legal. Nowadays, this activity is not considered glamorous at all but it is quite legal as all those who pay income tax know full well…..