I remember “Read to Succeed” was once the theme of the activities and exhibitions organised to celebrate the work of library services for the children of Guyana.

It will always be a good theme: “Read to Succeed.” I remember reading an interview with the girl who topped the list of all West Indian students in one year’s CXC exams. When she was asked what she thought accounted for her outstanding success, she didn’t go into a long explanation of how well she had been taught at school or how hard she had studied, though I am sure these were important factors in her success. She simply said that she had done well because she had grown to love reading when she was very young and had read a lot ever since and she thought that had formed her mind the right way.

That was an excellent answer. First of all, reading tunes the mind for success in a child’s educational career and then, later, in the work he or she pursues in life. I have often said that if you check the top students in the CXC exams, in any subject, you will find, for sure, that they all enjoy reading and read a lot – not just their school books but books in general. Reading prepared their minds for success…..