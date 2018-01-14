Anywhere we live, mankind has pressing issues to deal with – it’s not just Guyana – and everywhere as well, there are bright spots in the gloom. We become so caught up dealing with the issues affecting our daily lives that we are oblivious to the bright spots, but in fact they are there – we just don’t notice them. This week, for instance, four of them landed on me.

The first came following my purchase of a treadmill from the Courts store on Main Street. The sales person told me that delivery would be likely that very day and that’s how it went. The unit was in and operational before 5pm that afternoon. Further, another Courts employee phoned me the next day to find out if I was satisfied with the purchase and asked me several questions all pertaining to customer satisfaction with the purchase. Not many organisations do that in Guyana. It has happened before with only two others I can recall – Balwant Singh Hospital and Farfan and Mendes – but that is certainly not the norm. Indeed, it often ….