Living a tumultuous life – 25-yr-old mom of three needs help with ‘hurdles’

The telephone on my desk rang. I answered and was informed that I had a visitor. I asked for the person’s name and not recognizing it, asked to speak to the individual.
“I read your article in your Chronicles and I don’t want to end up like that girl,” a woman’s voice said quietly on the line.
She was referring to last week’s column where I shared some of the experiences of an HIV positive 22-year-old mother of three who was put out by her father and had nowhere to live.
I agreed to see the young woman. She entered my space, took a seat, crossed her legs, fixed her top as if she was attempting to hide the leggings she was wearing and looked me straight in the eyes…..
Thrown out by dad, 22-yr-old mom of three has had life of woe
“My father put me out and now he say he will tek back me son, but he don’t want me back at the house.
After ten years of abuse, divorced mom on a journey to a better place
“I wanted to die,…. I remember one time going to the harbour bridge at about three one morning with every intention of jumping over and this policeman pulled me over and he sat in the car and just talked to me.
No justice for her daughter
“I am disappointed, and for me from my point of view I wouldn’t encourage nobody right now to go and try to get justice because if she did not get justice I don’t who could.
Public hospital patients prefer death to neglect
“Look just give meh a knife and leh meh kill meh self. I don’t want to live anymore.