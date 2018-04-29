No blueprint for motherhood

“Sometimes I feel as if I am going out of my mind and then at other times I feel guilty as if I am not doing enough and I am failing them,” she said with a sad shake of her head.

The ‘them’ referred to are her children. She is married and could be considered by many as living the perfect life.

“It is like I feel proud when my children do well and then they don’t I feel like a failure and question whether I am a good mother,” she said almost sorrowfully…..