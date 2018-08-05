Women's Chronicles

When HIV hits home – a mother’s story

By

“When I see she face, I know something wrong right away. Me heart drop to me foot and is like I didn’t know what to do. If I look at she a seeing something wrong, but if a look at the wall all a thinking about is how she looking,” she said rapidly. If I did not know better I would have believed that she was going through the experience as we spoke.

She breathed heavily but did not look at me; she stared into space and wrung her hands. She is a mother and months earlier had found out that her youngest child was HIV positive.

“I don’t know if she suspected something or what, but she was the one who say leh we go and get test. Now I know I didn’t have sex, but I say is a good thing. We didn’t use to discuss sex and so… But if she want get test for AIDS then I should support her and so we went…..

More in Women's Chronicles

Mother of 3 still affected by sexual abuse she suffered as a child

By

Living with a cheater: One wife’s story of keeping up appearances through the pain

By

Grade Six exams: The upsets and the fallout

By

Grimy psychiatric ward could make patients more ill

By

Scarred by incest, teen’s search for love leads to motherhood and abuse

By

Raped at 8, pregnant at 12, mother of 2’s story a lesson in overcoming

By

A mother’s pain: Son lost to drugs, then to injustice

By

Some days are bright and beautiful, others painful

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web