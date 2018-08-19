Women's Chronicles

Abuse, rejection and a life adrift: A mom of four still struggles with her past

By

“Sometimes I remember it like yesterday, when he touch me…. At first like I didn’t understand what he was doing but looking back even though I was small I know it was not a good thing, I know it was not the right thing,” she said almost forcibly.

“But I was like it is my daddy, the daddy who was away for so long that at one time I think he was a mystery and then one day he just come back and was back in we life. But then he start touching me. When mommy not there he would do it and sometimes it would hurt…”

She openly shared the abuse with me. I have known her for years, in fact since childhood days and had heard rumours of the abuse. She spoke, but like many, was not prepared to identify herself publicly; she pointed out that she is not really concerned about her but about the rest of her family. Even her father who has never faced the consequences of his actions and with whom she still has “a kind a relationship” in which they still talk as father and daughter and he knows her children…..

More in Women's Chronicles

Domestic violence attacks: To intervene or not to intervene?

By

When HIV hits home – a mother’s story

By

Mother of 3 still affected by sexual abuse she suffered as a child

By

Living with a cheater: One wife’s story of keeping up appearances through the pain

By

Grade Six exams: The upsets and the fallout

By

Grimy psychiatric ward could make patients more ill

By

Scarred by incest, teen’s search for love leads to motherhood and abuse

By

Raped at 8, pregnant at 12, mother of 2’s story a lesson in overcoming

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web