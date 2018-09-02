Back to school: brand new or not?

“Girl you want this bag?” the woman asked in an irritated voice as she glared down at the small child standing near her.

The child shook her head slowly and pointed to a pink one, instead of the dark coloured one the woman was suggesting.

“You know how you does get you bag. By the time the first week done the bag done black, black, is every week I guh gaffo scrub the bag,” the woman responded, her tone growing angrier with every second…..