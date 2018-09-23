Mother of three who survived neglect, abuse, rape looking to find home for her children

“They keep saying that God don’t give you more than you can take, but I going through hardship fuh me whole life, things not getting better. Is nah like I could testify and say anything, is just one thing to the next. Yes I still alive but every day I facing a situation. As fast as one come and I get out is another one, like I curse or something,” she said bitterly.

She is 27 years old and a mother of three. In just one conversation with her I could not help but agree with the sentiments she expressed. She had been raped more than once but her mother never cared and she now lives apart from her three children because she wants to escape from their abusive father and cannot afford to have them with her.

“I don’t care if you use my name, because I not shame of my story. That is my life,” she told me. But considering that she has been suicidal and still battles with those thoughts I felt it would be better to keep her identity unknown…..