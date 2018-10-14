Despairing mom hopes pregnant teen returns to studies

“When I was getting her, I had so much dreams for her. I imagine I would be the perfect mother and she would be the perfect child who would grow up to be somebody good in life with a good job and I would be proud.” She rubbed her belly as if the child was still to be born.

“Now looking back, I wonder what I could have done different. I have all these questions like where did I go wrong? And of course, the popular question ‘why me?’”

She is 44 and fairly-well educated with what she describes as a “reasonable job”. The daughter she had so many dreams for is 16 years old, pregnant and refusing to finish high school…..