Parents at odds, while a little boy yearns for attention

“I can’t express my feelings about it right now. It was terrible and I can’t see how somebody could do something like that to a mother. Me and the father might have whatever differences we have but that have nothing to with the child. I would call him on numerous occasions to come for the child and he would not come. This is just wrong,” she said rapidly.

She is a 22-year-old police constable who is heavily pregnant with her third child. A relative of the father of her eldest child removed him from her home without her knowledge and after one night of relentless searching, she received a call from the Child Protection Office in Vreed-en-Hoop. The child was removed on October 29 and she had placed the child’s photograph on Facebook asking for assistance. It was shared by many. She later let it be known that the child was safe and gave the circumstances under which he went missing.

I reached out to her and Abigail Bess willing agreed to speak to me on the record. She explained we had to speak on the phone because of her pregnancy…..