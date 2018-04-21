Sharing the beauty of nature through his lens: Subhash Haimraj

Subhash Haimraj is a nature lover and it was his determination to share the beauty of what he loves that saw him turning to photography.

Subhash does not see himself as a professional photographer, but his photographs are bound to give some professionals pause for thought. He has been taking photos for five years now and his work features mainly landscapes and nature.

He began taking pictures with his mobile phone, but two years ago he upgraded to his current DSLR Canon T6i camera. According to him, the simple things people would overlook in nature would draw his attention…..