The Scene

Keens-Douglas brothers to entertain on Father’s Day

By
Richardo Keens-Douglas

Guyanese fathers are in for a treat when two of the Caribbean’s renowned storytellers, Paul Keens-Douglas from Trinidad and his brother Richardo Keens-Douglas from Grenada, appear at the Marriott Hotel for a special Father’s Day event organised by GEMs Theatre Productions.

The grand event set for Father’s Day observed on June 17 between 5 pm and 8 pm is being billed as one that will give Guyanese families good, wholesome entertainment.

Guyanese Leza Singh will be the MC for the evening.

A release from GEMS said that it has been host for Paul and his Talk Tent team from 2003 to 2009 and in 2005 staged Laugh Tent with Richardo.

The brothers will be teaming up for the first time in Guyana in ‘Two of a Kind’ with Farida Chapman and Avion Crooks from his ‘Talk Tent’ fame, which has been staged annually for the past 40 years in Trinidad…..

