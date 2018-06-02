Designers launch line to celebrate rich Indian heritage

With the month of May and the celebration of the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to Guyana just behind us, Nachle Designs launched its first line this year, ‘Flowers Bloom’.

“Flowers Bloom is a celebration of our legacy brought to us by our fore parents from India so many years ago. Today our history is so rich and diverse… from the Eastern to Western and Southern to Northern depictions of our clothing.

Flowers Bloom brings this reality for us here in Guyana by using one of our most exquisite heritage ‘the Sari,’” designer Melicia Partab-Alli said in a release.

The sari can be worn in many different styles with so many features that it compliments any body type. It adds glamour and beauty, tradition and most importantly, comfort.

As the name suggests, the saris used for this line are floral prints. Flowers Bloom will reveal also the different ways the sari can be worn on different occasions: a wedding, a dinner, or even a casual occasion.

Therefore, if you are currently planning your Mughal wedding or attending one this is the best time to contact Nachle Designs and with this being the month of weddings, in less than two weeks, you can get your signature piece from a line that brings to Guyana finesse and character.

Designers Melicia and Hashim Alli can be contacted via their Facebook page Nachle Designs or on telephone 688-0036.